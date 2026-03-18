Costa del Sol police investigate murder of 76-year-old man

Irene Quirante Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 16:28 Share

The National Police are investigating the murder of 76-year-old Ángel in the coastal town of Torremolinos. They have detained a 38-year-old man who was hiding in the building on suspicion that he might have been involved in the crime.

A neighbour discovered the victim's body on Monday, after family members asked him to go to Ángel's home and check on him. They hadn't heard from Ángel in a while and it was unusual for him to go long periods without communicating.

The neighbour had a key to the 76-year-old man's home. As soon as he entered, he found Ángel's body on the floor, with blood stains around.

When the emergency services arrived, they discovered several injuries to Ángel's face and other parts of his head.

The police suspect that the man might have been dead since Saturday, 14 March. The autopsy will confirm the exact time and the cause of death. For the moment, the police have several hypotheses regarding the motive behind the murder.

The detained suspect accompanied the police to the crime scene on Tuesday, allegedly to collaborate in the reconstruction of the crime.

Originally from Cordoba, Ángel had been living in his flat in Torremolinos for decades. He was single and had no children, but he was close to his neighbours, who describe him as a friendly and outgoing person.

Despite his age, Ángel was very active and healthy. His weakness, according to those who knew him, was that he was too trusting even with strangers. His neighbours believe that he might have let the perpetrator inside his home due to his kind nature.

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