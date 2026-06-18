Torremolinos standard poodle Tarón crowned world champion

A black male standard poodle from Torremolinos has been named 'World Winner 2026' at the prestigious World Dog Show in Bologna, Italy.

Nine-month-old ... Tarón is owned by Víctor Jérez and Lorena Rodríguez, the team behind the popular Tela Marinera beach restaurant (formerly Jesús y Tere) in La Carihuela.

The credit for the victory goes to Rodríguez, who also trains the dog. “This achievement means a great deal to me," she said: "Not only because of the prestige of the title, but because it is the result of many years of hard work, training and a passion for the breed.

"At a show of this calibre, it is not just beauty that is assessed; the judges evaluate such important aspects as the dog’s conformation, movement, balance, temperament and functionality. All of this is directly linked to the health and wellbeing of future generations," she added.

“I feel particularly proud of the outstanding results achieved by the Spanish dogs at this world championship. They are a testament to the commitment in our country to responsible breeding, carried out by people who work to preserve breeds through respect, knowledge and the careful selection of their breeding stock,” Rodríguez continued.

As she explains, “I have always advocated a loving and responsible approach to raising dogs within the family.” “My dogs live with me at home as members of the family; they enjoy exercise, sport, daily trips to the countryside and constant socialisation. From their very first weeks, they receive early stimulation and positive experiences that help them develop into well-balanced and confident dogs,” she noted

Rodríguez advocates for a family-centred approach to breeding.

"My dogs live at home with me as members of the family," she said. "They get daily exercise, sports, country walks, and constant socialisation. From their first weeks, they receive early stimulation and positive experiences to help them develop into balanced, confident dogs."

In Spain, the Royal Canine Society sets strict rules for breeding, including age limits for parent dogs and mandatory litter registration

Rodríguez noted that these rules, aligned with the International Canine Federation (FCI), promote ethical breeding focused on health and temperament rather than cosmetics.

"This title represents confirmation that you can breed with respect, prioritiing health and quality of life without losing the essence of what makes the poodle such an extraordinary breed," she said.

The World Dog Show, organised by the FCI, is considered the most important canine competition in the world, bringing together the finest examples of hundreds of breeds from dozens of countries.

"Taking part in a World Show is one of the highest achievements in the international canine world," Rodríguez said. "Dogs are evaluated by specialist judges who assess whether each animal correctly represents its breed standard."

Tarón is not the only poodle in the Rodríguez household. Ms Rodríguez also keeps a nine-year-old female, a six-year-old male, and Tarón’s five-year-old mother.