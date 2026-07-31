Sport takes centre stage again ahead of Torremolinos' San Miguel fair

Participants at the start of last year’s open water swim.

Tony Bryant 31/07/2026 a las 13:16h.

Sport will once again play a leading role in the run-up to the Torremolinos San Miguel fair, when the town hosts a packed programme of events throughout September aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, community participation and active living.

The programme begins on 29 August with the 26th San Miguel Bajondillo–Carihuela open water swim, a 1,200-metre race between two of the resort's best-known beaches.

The busiest day of the schedule is 5 September, when the 2nd functional race, the Playamar beach volleyball tournament and the interclub youth triathlon all take place.

Other highlights include the 2nd Cañada del Lobo vertical time trial on 11 September, the 17th San Miguel petanque tournament and the 22nd chess tournament on 12 September, and the San Miguel popular race on 13 September.

The municipal sports complex will host the San Miguel tennis and padel competitions from 14 to 18 September, while the programme concludes on 18 September with a basketball tournament.

The open water swim, functional race and popular race also form part of the ‘Torremolinos total challenge’, an annual series designed to promote sport and healthy living while recognising the municipality's most complete athletes.

The council said the sporting programme serves as the traditional prelude to the San Miguel fair and reinforces town's commitment to sport as a key part of community life.

Registration for all activities is available via the Torremolinos Despega app.

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