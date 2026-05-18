Ruta del Rock returns to Torremolinos with 60 free concerts over two weekends

Tony Bryant 18/05/2026 a las 10:37h.

The Ruta del Rock live music initiative returns to Torremolinos over the weekends of 22 - 24 May and 29 - 31 May, offering 60 free concerts in bars and music venues across the town. The rock route will again present bands and solo artists performing genres such as rock, pop, soul, blues, jazz and indie, among others.

These include popular local performers like Suzette Moncrief, Wayne Ward, Alvarock, Buddy and the Crickets, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, the Money Makers and Malbec, among others.

Each year, the route allows both residents and tourists to enjoy live music both inside and outside the participating venues, with the aim of supporting the local economy while also serving as a tourist attraction. Performances take place in various areas of the town, including the centre, Playamar, Los Álamos, El Pinillo, La Carihuela, El Calvario and Montemar.

Concerts will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm to 11pm, and on Sundays from 5pm to 9pm. The full programme, including venues and concert times, can be consulted on www.torremolinos.es