Programme of free activities to mark the inauguration of renovated square in Torremolinos

Plaza de la Nogalera is one of Torremolinos' busiest and most vibrant locations.

Tony Bryant 22/07/2026 a las 13:22h.

Torremolinos town hall has organised a programme of free activities to mark the official opening of the new Plaza de la Nogalera on Thursday 23 July, following the extensive improvement works carried out at this popular central location.

The project is one of the municipality's flagship urban regeneration initiatives, designed to provide Torremolinos with a modern, accessible public space that meets the needs of a “dynamic town and reflects its growing importance”.

The council said, "The square now fully accessible and safer for visitors, an essential improvement given that thousands of people - both residents and tourists - pass through it every day."

A wide range of shops, cafés and restaurants, as well as the town's commuter rail station, are located in this area, making it one of Torremolinos' busiest and most vibrant locations.

Related story

As part of the day's special programme, entertainment will begin from 7pm in various areas across the town centre. In Plaza de la Nogalera itself, five children's workshops inspired by A Midsummer Night's Dream are taking place. At 9pm, visitors can enjoy a live performance by Jassy Ojeda, followed by the official opening ceremony of the square at 10pm.

Meanwhile, Calle San Miguel will feature special decorations throughout the day. In Plaza de Andalucía, there will be an artisan market and live entertainment from 7pm until midnight, while live music will also be staged in Pasaje Pizarro, Calle Cauce and Calle Antonio Girón.

Plaza Costa del Sol will host a programme that includes a concert by the Torremolinos LGBT+ choir at 7pm, followed by a performance by flamenco dancer and choreographer Manuel Roldán at 8.30 pm.

Avenida Palma de Mallorca will showcase local creativity and talent with live hairdressing demonstrations, and a fashion catwalk featuring designs from businesses from across the town, taking place between 8pm and 9.30 pm.

Access the dedicated Benalmádena and Torremolinos news feed