Pride celebrations to reinforce Benalmádena's commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion

Tony Bryant 14/07/2026 a las 12:23h.

Benalmádena will once again celebrate Pride with a free gala night at El Bil-Bil castle on 25 July, an event that the town hall said aims to reinforce the town's commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion.

The event begins at 10pm in front of the castle in Benalmádena Costa. The evening will feature performances by Drag Lore Ce Pump, Rosario Mohedano, Ricky Merino and José Ortiz, with DJ Aless Bric closing the celebrations.

Councillor for festivals Yolanda Peña said the event would bring together residents and visitors for "a celebration of freedom, respect and inclusion", adding that Benalmádena aims to remain a welcoming and inclusive destination through cultural and community events.

“We want residents, visitors and tourists alike to enjoy an evening where music, entertainment and diversity take centre stage in such an iconic setting,” she said.

The councillor thanked the regional ministry of social inclusion, youth, families and equality for its support, as well as organiser Luis Algoró. She also acknowledged the collaboration of the Benalmádena fishing club, which will operate a refreshments bar during the event.

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