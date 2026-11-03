Malaga C-1 commuter line suspended after fatal train accident in Torreblanca

Commuters on Málaga's C-1 Cercanías line faced a second major service disruption in less than 24 hours late on Monday night after a ... fatal train accident forced the suspension of service between Benalmádena and Fuengirola.

The incident occurred at 11.36pm near Torreblanca (Fuengirola), when a train struck a pedestrian on the tracks.

According to passengers on board, around 100 people remained stranded inside the stationary carriage for over an hour while emergency services and National Police officers attended the scene.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

The tragedy marks the second consecutive night of disruption on the Costa del Sol commuter network.

Late on Sunday night, the final service departing Malaga for Fuengirola suffered a technical fault and broke down at Torremolinos station at 11.53pm.

While Renfe arranged taxi transport for affected passengers on Sunday, commuters reported waits exceeding an hour at the station.

"Many of us were workers who simply wanted to get home to rest after our shift, but some didn't reach Fuengirola until two in the morning," one passenger stated.