Over 350 fines issued in Benalmádena for leaving rubbish, furniture and household items on the street

In the first half of 2026, the Benalmádena Local Police initiated 365 disciplinary proceedings relating to cleanliness, the dumping of garden waste, furniture and household ... goods, along with the disposal of rubbish outside the designated hours or without a prior request for the service. These proceedings are the first step towards the issuance of fines to those who have committed the offences.

These figures come from the public safety department and highlight “the monitoring and enforcement of strict compliance with municipal by-laws”.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said, "This is a specific monitoring initiative which highlights the Local Police’s stepped-up inspection and enforcement efforts to keep public spaces in the best possible condition in terms of cleanliness and hygiene.”

This monitoring is continuing throughout the summer months when the town sees the highest number of visitors, a time when the population can triple.

Boost to cleaning services

In addition to surveillance and control, there has been a "significant boost to the municipal cleaning service", which, since last May, has seen the recruitment of 16 workers and two drivers who will remain in post for a period of six months: this is in addition to a further eleven workers filling vacant posts within the workforce following retirements.

However, the council is calling on residents to help keep Benalmádena clean and in perfect condition, whilst making it clear that compliance with municipal by-laws “is a responsibility shared by everyone for the benefit of the whole community”.

3,000 euros Failure to comply with municipal regulations on cleanliness and the disposal of rubbish and household items may result in fines of up to 3,000 euros

1,400 requests The furniture and household goods collection service, which has been running since 1 January, has recorded 1,400 requests, with nearly 300 in June, according to figures provided by the council

Alongside these measures and stricter enforcement against anti-social behaviour, the town hall has also amended the way the service for the collection of furniture and household goods left on public roads operates, with the aim of curbing a practice which, as well as damaging the town’s image and posing a health hazard, can result in significant fines of up to 3,000 euros.

The local council offers a free collection service for household items, which is "convenient and quick". To arrange this, call 670 509 720.

This service, which has been in operation since 1 January, has recorded 1,400 requests for home furniture collection, with nearly 300 in June, according to figures provided by the council.

In addition to these measures and controls, the municipal cleaning department will introduce further new initiatives, such as the establishment of a permanent recycling centre on the Arroyo de la Miel industrial estate, whilst the two mobile recycling centres currently operating across the municipality’s three urban centres will continue to operate.

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