New seafront parking and safer beach access unveiled in Benalmádena

New parking spaces have been installed along the seafront as part of a wider scheme to improve traffic flow and road safety.

Tony Bryant 13/07/2026 a las 15:23h.

Benalmádena has introduced new parking spaces along the seafront as part of a wider scheme to improve traffic flow, road safety and beach access ahead of the busy summer season. The first phase of the project has seen 120 parking bays on Avenida del Sol converted to reverse-angle parking to improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians. The redesign has also created around 40 additional parking spaces without increasing the area allocated for parking.

The scheme includes a series of pedestrian safety improvements, including new no-parking protection zones at the entrances to Carvajal and Tajo de la Soga beaches, the repainting of existing pedestrian crossings, ten new crossings and dedicated pedestrian routes at La Morera Beach and Nueva Torrequebrada.

Further works will be carried out over the coming weeks as part of the three-phase project, which aims to modernise coastal road markings and provide a safer, more accessible environment for residents and visitors during the peak tourist season.

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