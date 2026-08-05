New parquet floor to expand sporting use at future Torremolinos sports hall

The facility will be fitted with a wooden floor that will provide better performance for sports activities.

Tony Bryant 05/08/2026 a las 12:46h.

The new San Francisco de Asís sports hall in Torremolinos will be fitted with a parquet floor, allowing it to host sports including roller skating, futsal and basketball. The new flooring will also provide an additional indoor venue for a range of other sports, with disciplines such as judo and rhythmic gymnastics able to use the facility.

The solid hardwood floor will feature a vapour barrier, an elastic subfloor system and concealed fixings, as well as line markings for multiple sports.

Torremolinos town hall has launched a tender worth more than 123,000 euros (including VAT) for the supply and installation of the flooring. Bids can be submitted until 17 August.

The sports hall and its adjoining court were transferred to the council by the Andalusian regional government in October 2023, having previously formed part of the San Francisco de Asís juvenile centre. The complex is currently being adapted for public use as a community sports facility.

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