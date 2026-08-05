Mother injured in the Benalmádena fire that claimed the lives of her 10- and 15-year-old children has died

The 49-year-old woman who was admitted to hospital in a critical condition following the fire in a building in Benalmádena died on Tuesday ... afternoon at the Virgen del Rocío university hospital in Seville.

The victim, who had suffered burns to 70 per cent of her body and was being treated in the severe burns unit, is the third fatality from the fire, in which her two children, aged 15 and 10, also died.

The fire happened in the early hours of 30 July, when the 112 emergency service received several calls reporting a fire in a flat in a four-storey building on Calle Onix. By the time the emergency services arrived, the fire, which had started in a flat on the third floor, was well advanced and had also spread to the fourth floor, where the affected family lived.

According to sources close to the situation, the woman and the children were found in the corridor of the block of flats as they were trying to escape the flames. The paramedics were unable to save the children’s lives, but they managed to stabilise the mother and transfer her to a hospital in Seville, where she subsequently died.

On the day of the incident, the forensic officers carried out a visual inspection of the property where the fire broke out to determine the cause of the incident. Among the hypotheses put forward by the officers involved was an electrical fault caused by a charger or a portable battery.