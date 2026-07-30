112 incident
Two children, ten and 15, die in Benalmádena house fire
A woman, reportedly the children's mother, remains in hospital in a serious condition
Two children, ten and 15, died in the early hours of Thursday following a major fire that broke out in a flat in Benalmádena's ... Arroyo de la Miel district.
A woman, reportedly the children's mother, remains hospitalised in a serious condition.
The emergency services received several calls reporting the fire at around 5.40am.
Firefighters, several police units and paramedics attended the scene. Several police officers required medical attention for smoke inhalation.
(More to follow)