 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Benalmadena Torremolinos

112 incident

Two children, ten and 15, die in Benalmádena house fire

A woman, reportedly the children's mother, remains in hospital in a serious condition

Añádenos en Google
Photo of the fire in the flat in Benalmádena's Arroyo de la Miel district.
Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Two children, ten and 15, died in the early hours of Thursday following a major fire that broke out in a flat in Benalmádena's ... Arroyo de la Miel district.

A woman, reportedly the children's mother, remains hospitalised in a serious condition.

The emergency services received several calls reporting the fire at around 5.40am.

Firefighters, several police units and paramedics attended the scene. Several police officers required medical attention for smoke inhalation.

(More to follow)

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para usuarios registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Two children, ten and 15, die in Benalmádena house fire

[]

Two children, ten and 15, die in Benalmádena house fire