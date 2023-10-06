Millions of litres of turbid water 'dumped' in Torremolinos

Environment
Lorena Cádiz
Torremolinos
Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:40
The local water company is releasing millions of litres of "undrinkable" water a day into a stream in Torremolinos.
It is coming from a borehole it is studying in the El Pinillo area, with which it intends to provide the town with greater water resources.
Local residents initially raised the alarm about the constant river of water on 22 September but Aguas de Torremolinos said it is controlled drainage as part of the work to clean the output of the borehole.
