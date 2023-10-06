Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The stream of dirty water in El Pinillo. SUR
Millions of litres of turbid water 'dumped' in Torremolinos

The municipal water company said it is controlled drainage as part of the work to clean the output of the borehole

Lorena Cádiz

Torremolinos

Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:40

The local water company is releasing millions of litres of "undrinkable" water a day into a stream in Torremolinos.

It is coming from a borehole it is studying in the ​El Pinillo area, with which it intends to provide the town with greater water resources.

Local residents initially raised the alarm about the constant river of water on 22 September but Aguas de Torremolinos said it is controlled drainage as part of the work to clean the output of the borehole.

