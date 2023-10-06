Millions of litres of turbid water 'dumped' in Torremolinos

Lorena Cádiz Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The local water company is releasing millions of litres of "undrinkable" water a day into a stream in Torremolinos.

It is coming from a borehole it is studying in the ​El Pinillo area, with which it intends to provide the town with greater water resources.

Local residents initially raised the alarm about the constant river of water on 22 September but Aguas de Torremolinos said it is controlled drainage as part of the work to clean the output of the borehole.