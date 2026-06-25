Grants of up to 70 per cent in Torremolinos for façades, roofs and areas visible from public roads

Torremolinos has taken the first step towards approving the ordinance regulating grants for the aesthetic regeneration of Torremolinos.

This regulation aims to facilitate investment in ... the improvement of façades, roofs and areas visible from public roads; a measure in line with one of the local government's guiding principles - urban regeneration and the restoration of the municipality's visual identity. With regard to this latter objective, a regulation was also introduced with the aim of ensuring that the urban aesthetic "is coherent and orderly, reduces visual pollution and promotes the harmonious integration of shops".

100 per cent subsidised The technical fees required to draw up the refurbishment plans may be 100 per cent subsidised. The funds will be awarded through a competitive selection process via an open call for applications and will be paid once the refurbishment has been completed.

In the case of the regulation designed to facilitate grants, the plan received unanimous support. "Regenerating a town means reclaiming spaces, revitalising neighbourhoods, improving buildings, looking after our urban heritage and ensuring that our residents feel proud of where they live," said councillor for urban regeneration Marina Vázquez.

The text aims to become a "comprehensive strategy to tackle property neglect, encourage private investment and improve residents' well-being and comfort".

To this end, direct financial incentives are provided so that property owners, residents' associations, authorised tenants and other organisations can undertake this type of renovation, with particular attention being paid to 'areas of special tourist and historical interest' and to neighbourhoods in need of regeneration.

Eligible works include the comprehensive refurbishment of façades, the improvement of external features on upper floors and partial improvements to the ground-floor façades of buildings, with a view to achieving greater architectural integration and a more uniform appearance of the buildings.

The level of financial assistance may vary depending on the nature of the works and the location of the property, with preferential treatment for properties that are protected under the local planning regulations.

Furthermore, the technical fees required to draw up the refurbishment plans may be 100 per cent subsidised. The funds will be awarded through a competitive selection process via an open call for applications and will be paid once the refurbishment has been completed.

"With this new tool, Torremolinos council is taking another step forward in its urban regeneration strategy, committing to a better-maintained, more cohesive and sustainable town, where improvements to the built environment contribute to residents' well-being and to the strengthening of economic and tourist activity," the councillor said.

Access the dedicated Benalmádena and Torremolinos news feed