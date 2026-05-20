Dinosaur-themed park in Benalmádena enters final phase

Tony Bryant 20/05/2026 a las 12:42h.

The construction of the new dinosaur-themed park in Santángelo, Benalmádena, is now entering its final phase, a 700,000-euro project which will provide a new leisure and social space for families in the municipality. The new facility features themed elements specially designed for the enjoyment of younger children.

The park includes several areas inspired by different periods in the Earth’s history, combining play, learning and nature. Its main attractions include dinosaur figures, climbing zones and interactive features integrated into landscaped environments.

The town hall expects the new park to open to the public “soon”, becoming one of town’s new landmarks for children’s and family leisure activities in a setting surrounded by greenery and shaded areas.

“This project was requested by the residents of Santángelo, so we are transforming this area with a unique and modern park designed to become a meeting point and place of enjoyment for all residents of Benalmádena,” Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said.