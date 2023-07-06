Costa's American community celebrated Independence Day in Benalmádena Hundreds of foreign residents and locals gathered in Plaza de la Mezquita for an afternoon of live music and American-style food and drink

Benalmádena

Hundreds of foreign residents of different nationalities, including the local American community, gathered in Plaza de la Mezquita in Benalmádena on Tuesday 4 July for the town’s first large-scale Independence Day party.

Organised by local entertainer Cath John, along with the support of the town hall, the event presented an evening of live music supplied by numerous local entertainers, including the popular rock and roll tribute band, Buddy and the Crickets; Michelle Daniels, who performed the greatest hits of Cher; and Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, who delivered a medley of Motown and soul classics.

Along with the entertainment, the revellers also enjoyed a variety of American-style food and drinks.

Organiser Cath John told SUR in English that the event was “such a great success”, she intends to make it a regular event.

“We had such a great day and the event was well attended. I want to thank everyone who came along to support us, and also the bands and artists who performed: they were all brilliant,” she said

Ampliar Organiser Cath John (4L). L. Cádiz

Lucca Movaldi, an American living in the province, and president of the American Club of Marbella, who also attended the event, said, “It is very important to have these kinds of parties and gatherings. It makes us feel that we are very appreciated and welcome, and in a way, brings us closer to our roots.”

“There was a large influx of people, and not only Americans, but different foreign residents, such as the British and Welsh,” the Benalmádena councillor for Foreign Residents, Presi Aguilera, added.