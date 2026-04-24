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Costa del Sol worker dies after two months in hospital following labour accident

The worker suffered extensive burns after a pipe burst in a hotel in the town of Torremolinos

Irene Quirante

Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:46

The worker who suffered extensive burns after a pipe burst in a Torremolinos hotel in February died in hospital on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on 20 February, while the victim was carrying out repair work at the closed hotel. His coworkers alerted the emergency services that he had suffered burns over his entire body.

When the police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in a room, but conscious.

Although they initially took him to Hospital Regional in Malaga, the severity of his injuries required his transfer to the burns unit at Hospital Virgen del Rocío in Seville. He remained there for two months, until his death on Tuesday this week.

Initial investigations suggested the cause was a malfunction in the hot water boiler, which led to a pipe burst. The labour inspectorate and the judicial authority are working to determine possible responsibilities for the accident.

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surinenglish Costa del Sol worker dies after two months in hospital following labour accident

Costa del Sol worker dies after two months in hospital following labour accident