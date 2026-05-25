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Costa del Sol records magnitude 3 earthquake

It happened in Benalmádena early on Monday morning

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The red circle indicates the epicentre of Monday's earthquake in Malaga province.
The red circle indicates the epicentre of Monday's earthquake in Malaga province. (IGN)

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

The Malaga coast registered an earthquake early on Monday morning. The magnitude 3 tremor occurred in the municipality of Benalmádena, according to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

It happened at 6.06am, at a depth of 64 kilometres.

Related story

This is the second significant earthquake in the province of Malaga in recent days, following the tremor last Friday in Alhaurín de la Torre. IGN recorded it at 9.32pm, at a depth of 47 kilometres. It had a magnitude of 1.7.

There have been no reported injuries following the two incidents.

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Costa del Sol records magnitude 3 earthquake

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Costa del Sol records magnitude 3 earthquake