Costa del Sol police shut down illegal bingo operation at Torremolinos bar

The screen in the Torremolinos bar on which the customers followed the game.

Raquel Merino 15/07/2026 Actualizado a las 15:35h.

Spanish police have shut down an illegal bingo operation that ran every Sunday at a hospitality venue in Torremolinos, where customers took part in games using either a mobile app or traditional bingo cards.

The gambling and public entertainment unit of the National Police's regional branch in Andalucía said the organisers attracted large numbers of customers and made substantial profits while unfairly competing with licensed bingo venues in the area.

The games took place every Sunday, with customers receiving bingo cards whenever they bought a drink.

Police uncovered the operation after monitoring the premises and confirming that bingo sessions were taking place inside. More than 40 people took part, following the numbers on a television screen.

Players either scanned a QR code to access an online app on their mobile phones, where they marked off the numbers as they were called, or used traditional paper bingo cards. Prizes varied in value and included holidays, according to police.

The police seized 195 bingo cards and the equipment used to run the games. They also compiled a report and recommended sanctions, which they have forwarded to the Andalusian regional government's gambling and public entertainment service in Malaga.

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