Costa del Sol investigation identifies two underage boys as suspected perpetrators of several fires in Torremolinos

Remains of one of the fires on the road to the La Cañada del Lobo area in Torremolinos.

Antonio M. Romero 20/07/2026 a las 11:12h.

The police identified on 17 July two underage boys as the suspected perpetrators of several fires that took place over the past few weeks in the Cañada del Lobo area in Torremolinos.

The investigation began on 24 June, when the local environmental police detected a pattern of fires in the area and began a monitoring operation. They also informed the staff working at the Benalmádena cable car and regular hikers to report any suspicious behaviour.

According to the surveillance operation, the perpetrators acted at night. Their behaviour, which included actions that would expand the range of the fires, posed a great risk during the fire season.

The police gathered photo and video surveillance evidence until they located the two boys on 17 July.

Torremolinos town hall has recognised the "professional and rapid action" of the municipality's environmental unit, as well as the "excellent coordination" with the Benalmádena Local Police, whose collaboration proved "crucial in clarifying the facts and preventing them from having much more serious consequences".

The town hall also reminded the public that any use of fire in forest areas or their surroundings during periods of high fire risk can lead to irreparable consequences for the natural heritage and the safety of people.

The authorities appeal for the utmost responsibility and urge everyone to immediately report any behaviour that could pose a risk to the natural environment.

Access the broad Malaga and Costa del Sol news index