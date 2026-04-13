Costa del Sol collision with lorry sends car off A-7 motorway

Photo of the car involved in the accident in the Costa del Sol on Monday.

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 13 April 2026, 15:56 Share

A car left the A-7 road in the Costa del Sol early Monday morning after a rear-end collision with a lorry.

The accident occurred in the Arroyo de la Miel district in the town of Benalmádena, at around 8.40am. The precise location is kilometre 1003, in the direction of Cadiz.

The Guardia Civil, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene. Some witnesses have reported that the car driver appeared to be dazed but initially in good condition. No other injuries have been reported so far.