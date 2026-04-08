Costa del Sol autopsy rules death of man Tasered by police result of agitated delirium

Juan Cano and María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 10:40 | Updated 11:15h. Share

The judge for the 'Haitam' case in Torremolinos has received the final report of the official autopsy of the 35-year-old man who died on 7 December 2025 after the National Police Tasered him in a call shop.

According to the forensic experts from the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, Haitam died from an adverse drug reaction and a condition known as 'agitated delirium'. In addition, the report states that what further aggravated his state was his heart, deteriorated by various other conditions.

What is agitated delirium?

Agitated delirium is a crisis of extreme agitation in which an individual exhibits disproportionate strength and severe mental disturbance. Clinically, it is a heart failure due to physical stress and an increase in body temperature during a struggle.

This condition, however, lacks universal consensus, despite appearing in numerous cases in Spain as well as in scientific and forensic literature. While much of the medical community links it to drug use or other pathologies, other international organisations do not include it as an official diagnosis in their manuals.

Chronology of events, according to the videos

Both the security camera footage from the call shop and the recordings from the officers' Tasers detail the complete sequence of the police intervention. SUR published most of the content of these videos, which show that Haitam entered the call shop at 6.51pm, highly agitated and demanding a charger. He knocked down a security grille next to the counter, fought with the worker until he knocked him to the ground and slipped behind the display case.

The owner, thinking he was going to be robbed, left the premises shouting "thief", closed the door and alerted the emergency services. The National Police received an alert about a suspected robbery with violence and a patrol car with two officers initially responded to the scene.

During the eleven minutes Haitam was alone in the shop, he frantically searched the counter for a charger. He had two cell phones and plugged one into a cable in the shop. The cash register was open, but he didn't take a single euro. He picked up a pair of round-tipped scissors (the kind used in schools) and held them next to his phones.

It was 7.03pm when the two police officers entered the shop. "Buddy, get on the floor," one of them said as he walked toward Haitam, his Taser drawn. "Can you see this?" he asked, referring to the weapon.

The police insisted he drop the scissors and cell phones and turn around. Haitam, allegedly in a state of intoxication from drug use, stated that he was going to cooperate. He put down the scissors, but continued ignoring the police instructions until he decided to shake hands with one of the officers.

The police grabbed his wrist and began to handcuff him. "I'm going to cooperate," Haitam repeated. Then he began to squirm. Four more officers entered into the premises and pounced on Haitam to restrain him while he screamed.

He received the first electric shocks to his back. Then, he was punched in the face and received another shock. At 7.08pm, the police handcuffed Haitam. Just seconds later, he received two more electric shocks after he began moving his legs at the request of one of the officers. Immediately afterward, the police also allegedly sprayed him in the face, to which Haitam responded by spitting in the officer's eye. On the ground, handcuffed and with an officer on top of his legs, he received another electric shock. "Will you calm down?" "Shut up, damn it." Haitam was moaning and panting. A few minutes later, he can no longer be heard on the recordings.

The court provisionally shelved the case pending the final autopsy report. The results now reveal that he had consumed cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis shortly before the incident. He had also apparently consumed alcohol, though not in large quantities.

The toxicology report, which details the amounts of drugs present in Haitam's body, concludes that, although these figures are not lethal in themselves, they autopsies performed on the bodies of people who were regular cocaine users frequently detect them.

The IML report lists 19 injuries on Haitam's body. According to sources, the Taser gun the police used caused two of these injuries. The rest were the result of the police attempts to subdue him. The forensic experts say that these injuries did not endanger his life.

The IML report concludes that Haitam suffered an agitated delirium caused by the consumption of toxic substances. The forensic experts note in their report that cocaine and MDMA are among the substances most frequently observed in cases of agitated delirium.

Forensic report commissioned by the family lists 86 injuries

The IML's conclusions differ from those forensic medicine expert Aitor Curiel reached after Haitam's family commissioned a separate report.

According to his report, which the private prosecution has also submitted to the court, Haitam died "from cardiorespiratory arrest as a consequence of polytrauma involving restraint, immobilisation and high pressure on the neck, chest and all four limbs", compounded by "multiple prolonged and repeated electric shocks with a Taser".

The report says that Haitam would not have died had it not been for the multiple injuries he suffered. Haitam's brother, Naser, told SUR that Curiel's report lists 86 injuries on Haitam's body, far more than the 19 recorded in the official autopsy. "We will demand accountability because this is a disgrace," he stated.