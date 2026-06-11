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Child welfare

British couple under arrest for leaving three children alone in Benalmádena hotel to go partying

The youngest child, who is only several months old, has tested positive for cocaine

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Archive photo of a car of the Spanish National Police.
Archive photo of a car of the Spanish National Police.

Irene Quirante and María José Díaz Alcalá

The National Police arrested a British couple early on Thursday morning for leaving their three young children alone in a Benalmádena hotel while they were out partying.

According to sources, the youngest child, who is just a few months old, tested positive for cocaine.

The police went to the hotel after a receiving a tip-off. Once they confirmed that the children were alone, they arrested the 41-year-old father and the 28-year-old mother for child abandonment.

The police took the three children to a hospital, where the baby tested positive for cocaine. They are now under medical care and in the custody of the child protection service of the Andalusian regional government.

The authorities have already located urgent, temporary foster families for the three children, while the parents remain under arrest.

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British couple under arrest for leaving three children alone in Benalmádena hotel to go partying

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British couple under arrest for leaving three children alone in Benalmádena hotel to go partying