Benalmádena steps up wildfire prevention measures as fire risk rises

Tony Bryant 21/08/2026 a las 09:40h.

Benalmádena town hall has stepped up wildfire prevention measures in areas of the municipality identified by technical services as being at high risk, with a potential threat of fire spreading to homes, property and particularly sensitive areas.

The measure follows a priority action plan requested in response to the existing wildfire risk in the municipality. The report called for immediate action and, in parallel, for a new contract covering the clearance and removal of vegetation from watercourses, streams and municipal plots, allowing the scope of this work to be expanded.

“We are acting with prevention, responsibility and foresight. The safety of our residents and the protection of their homes and our natural environment are an absolute priority. In exceptional circumstances such as these, we must deploy all the resources necessary to minimise the risks as far as possible,” the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said.

Weather conditions over recent months have led to exceptional vegetation growth, exceeding the levels initially anticipated for routine clearance work. Benalmádena has 517 hectares of wooded forest and 889 hectares of scrubland, and high temperatures and low humidity levels are accelerating the drying-out of this vegetation and increasing its flammability.

This situation is compounded by the fact that the entire municipality of Benalmádena is classified as a ‘high-risk area’: the high wildfire risk period is currently in force, running from 1 June to 15 October.

Between 1 June and 30 July, the Benalmádena fire service attended four wildfires that posed a risk to homes, as well as seven vehicle fires on the AP-7 motorway that spread to surrounding woodland.

“The town hall is already carrying out significant preventive work, but the exceptional circumstances this year mean we have to go a step further. We are not going to wait for an emergency to occur before taking action; instead, we are strengthening prevention measures wherever our technical teams have identified greater vulnerability,” Lara explained.

Need for immediate intervention

The municipal report justifies the use of an emergency contract due to the need for immediate intervention. The work includes vegetation clearance, the removal of combustible plant material, and the creation or restoration of breaks in vegetation to address the serious danger posed to people, property and the environment. The emergency work also provides for the removal of vegetation to authorised waste facilities or, where this is not feasible, its shredding on site.

The areas identified include various sections of Arroyo Hondo, Arroyo de la Soga and Arroyo del Lagar, Arroyo de Cazalla, Parque Rústico Retamar, as well as various urban areas bordering forested land and with a high density of vegetation.

“Benalmádena has a significant area where urban and forest environments meet, so prevention is essential. We will continue working in a coordinated manner, following the guidance of our technical teams and the fire service at all times,” concluded the mayor.

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