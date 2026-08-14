Benalmádena approves four new firefighter posts for 2026

Tony Bryant 14/08/2026 a las 12:49h.

Benalmádena town hall has approved four new firefighter posts for 2026, bringing the total number of additional positions approved since 2023 to 13.

The decision was taken at Friday’s general negotiating committee meeting, attended by representatives of the CC OO, UGT and CSIF unions and human resources councillor Rosa Balbuena.

The council previously approved three firefighter posts in each of 2023, 2024 and 2025. The four new positions will now be combined with those vacancies in a single recruitment process.

Balbuena said the move would strengthen Benalmádena’s fire service with 13 additional staff. The council will now begin the process of publicly advertising the positions, with recruitment to proceed in line with legal requirements before successful candidates join the fire service.

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