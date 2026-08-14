Benalmádena steps in to support the rental market: here is the assistance it will provide to tenants and landlords

Benalmádena town hall has decided to intervene in the town’s rental market. It will do so in two ways: one aimed at tenants and ... the other at landlords. To this end, the full council gave its initial approval on Thursday - during an extraordinary full council session - to the regulatory framework for grants to promote long-term residential lettings. This was done with the votes in favour of the PSOE, which has backed the measure put forward by the PP-led council, and with the abstention of the other two opposition parties: Vox and IU-Podemos.

For the initiative to come into force, it must be published in the province’s official gazette (BOP), be subject to public consultation and be brought before the full council session once more to address any objections and approve it definitively. The aid will distinguish between two periods: the period prior to the measure coming into force and the period thereafter. Aid intended for landlords will be limited to the latter period and will apply only to cases involving vacant properties. As common requirements, the terms and conditions stipulate that tenants must be registered as residents at the property, that tenancy agreements must be for a term of more than 12 months, and that the monthly rent must be equal to or less than 1,500 euros.

Under this approach, the grants are structured into three categories. The first is aimed at tenants with tenancy agreements in force prior to the publication of the terms and conditions. For rents of less than 850 euros per month, the grant will be 1,200 euros per year (100 euros per month); for rents between 850 and 1,200 euros, it will amount to 2,400 euros per year (200 euros per month); and for rents between 1,200 and 1,500 euros, it will be 3,600 euros per year (300 euros per month).

The second scheme is aimed at new tenancy agreements or those entered into after the publication of the terms and conditions, and provides a grant equivalent to two months’ rent, which will be increased to three months’ rent where tenants are under 35 years of age.

The council will pay new landlords a default insurance policy that will include non-payment of rent, legal defense and vandalism coverage

The third scheme is aimed at owners of vacant properties who put them on the long-term rental market. In this case, the council will subsidise the annual premium for insurance against non-payment of rent, legal defence and vandalism.

According to housing councillor José Luis Bergillos, the aim is to “support those who need to meet the cost of housing”, and also to “offer greater guarantees to landlords to encourage properties that are currently vacant to be brought onto the long-term rental market". Once the guidelines initially approved on Thursday receive final approval from the full council, the town hall will launch the grant scheme.