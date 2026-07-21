Benalmádena sets up temporary household waste collection points ahead of new recycling centre opening

The temporary collection points will operate Monday to Friday from 2.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tony Bryant 21/07/2026 a las 12:39h.

Benalmádena has launched a free temporary service for household furniture and bulky waste while construction continues on the municipality's new permanent waste recycling centre (punto limpio). This supervised service will allow residents to dispose of unwanted household furniture and other large items free of charge, helping to reduce illegal dumping and keep public spaces clean.

Councillor for street cleaning Juan Olea said the initiative forms part of the council's ongoing efforts to improve recycling and waste management.

“While work continues on the new permanent facility, we are providing residents with additional free disposal options. Leaving waste beside rubbish containers is a breach of municipal by-laws and offenders face the maximum penalties enforced by the Local Police,” he said.

The temporary collection point will operate Monday to Friday from 2.30pm to 8.30pm. It will be located at the Arroyo de la Miel fairground on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and at the Torremuelle entrance car park on Wednesdays.

The site will be staffed by an operative from the council's waste contractor and monitored by CCTV and the Local Police.

The scheme complements the council's free household waste collection service, launched in January, which had already completed almost 1,400 collections by the end of June, including almost 300 during June alone.

The temporary service joins Benalmádena's existing household collection service and two mobile recycling centres as part of a wider strategy to improve waste management ahead of the opening of the new permanent recycling centre.

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