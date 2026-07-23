Benalmádena residents can enjoy free cable car trips until end of February 2027

The mayor and a representative of Leisure Parks on the cable car.

Tony Bryant 23/07/2026 a las 11:26h.

Benalmádena council, through its municipal company Innoben, has renewed its partnership with Leisure Parks to continue its 'residents' day' initiative.

The scheme allows residents registered on the municipal census (padrón) to enjoy free return trips on the Benalmádena cable car on the last weekend of every month until 28 February 2027. The agreement was signed by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara (who is also the Executive President of Innoben) and a representative of Leisure Parks.

The mayor said the initiative gives residents free access to one of the town’s most iconic attractions, while encouraging them to rediscover the natural beauty of Mount Calamorro.

Under the scheme, eligible residents must request an access code by emailing diadelempadronado@innoben.es. Once their registration has been verified, they will receive a code to redeem a free return ticket via the cable car's website. Availability is limited to 500 tickets per day.

During July and August, visitors wishing to attend the midnight astronomy sessions will need to pay the operator's night-time supplement.

"Collaboration between the town hall and private initiatives demonstrates that it is possible to create partnerships that benefit both parties and, above all, our residents. We remain committed to initiatives that improve the quality of life of our community,” the mayor said.

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