Benalmádena renews home help service contract to support vulnerable residents

Tony Bryant 08/07/2026 a las 13:11h.

Benalmádena town hall has formalised a new contract for its home help service, an initiative aimed at ensuring continued support for older residents, people with dependency needs and others requiring assistance with daily activities.

The two-year contract, awarded to OHL Servicios-Ingesan at a value of 5.26 million euros, includes the option of a further two-year extension in order to strengthen one of the municipality’s key social care services.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said the service plays a “vital role in promoting independence, preventing isolation and improving quality of life for residents, their families and carers”.

“Strengthening home help is part of our commitment to providing close, professional and high-quality support for those who need it most, while also creating employment opportunities in a sector that currently employs 140 care assistants,” Lara said.

The contract also includes social employment measures aimed at supporting access to work for vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, women affected by gender-based violence and those at risk of social exclusion.

The service currently supports 456 residents, a number expected to increase as demand grows due to an ageing population and rising dependency needs.

Social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta said the new contract introduces further improvements, including additional equipment such as adjustable beds, mobility aids, wheelchairs, hoists and specialist pressure-relieving mattresses.

It also includes funding for up to 250 annual meal preparation and delivery services in exceptional cases where additional support is required.

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