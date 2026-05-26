Benalmádena moves forward with improvements to thermal comfort in local schools

The funding is being distributed among several schools.

Tony Bryant 26/05/2026 a las 12:32h.

Benalmádena is continuing to oversee improvements to thermal comfort in local schools as part of a programme funded by the Andalusian regional government to upgrade classroom climate control and energy efficiency.

The regional authority has allocated more than 348,000 euros to a range of measures across the municipality, including the installation of portable air-conditioning units, shading systems such as awnings and pergolas, insulating materials and tree planting to reduce heat in school environments.

The funding is being distributed among several schools, including El Tomillar, Mariana Pineda, Poeta Salvador Rueda, La Leala, Jacaranda, La Paloma, Miguel Hernández, El Panal, Al-Baytar,Cerro del Viento and Poetas Andaluces.

Education councillor María Luisa Robles said the town hall is closely monitoring progress and working with school leaders to ensure the measures are delivered as temperatures begin to rise.

She explained that the aim is to ensure pupils can “carry out their educational activities in more comfortable spaces adapted to an increasingly demanding climatic reality”.