Red Cross basic emergency response team marks successful first year in Benalmádena Mayor Juan Antonio Lara attended a presentation on Tuesday of the work carried out by the ERBE, a unit made up of approximately 15 volunteers who have received specialised training to respond to social emergency situations

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 10:53 Share

The basic emergency response team (ERBE) in Benalmádena has celebrated its successful first year in the town with a special presentation held on Tuesday.

The Red Cross initiative is made up of approximately 15 volunteers who have received specialised training to respond to social emergency situations. During its first year of activity, the team has already taken part in several operations outside the municipality, including clean-up work following storms in Cártama and support tasks in Ronda after adverse weather conditions.

The team is equipped to respond immediately to different types of incidents and has access to resources such as tents, blankets, beds and other essential materials. Additional equipment and personnel can also be deployed from other Red Cross units across the province if required.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who attended the presentation, said that it was important to have effective emergency resources in place. “When an emergency occurs, an immediate response with all the necessary resources is essential. Alongside our emergency services, the Red Cross ERBE team also play an important role,” he said.

The mayor pointed out that the unit can assist with evacuations, setting up temporary accommodation for evacuees or injured people, providing support to victims, distributing food and helping with clean-up operations following severe weather.

He also praised the work of the humanitarian organisation and thanked Red Cross President Paqui López and the network of volunteers for their continued dedication. “They are always there when they are needed and provide support in many ways to people facing difficult circumstances,” he added.

The introduction of the ERBE team strengthens Benalmádena’s emergency response capacity, combining institutional resources with the commitment of volunteers to ensure support for residents in critical situations.