Benalmádena marks World Alzheimer’s Day with AFAB events

Tony Bryant 24/09/2026 a las 13:09h.

Benalmádena is marking World Alzheimer’s Day with a programme of awareness events organised by the Benalmádena and Torremolinos Alzheimer’s association (AFAB), which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

AFAB set up information stands at several locations in Arroyo de la Miel on Tuesday, offering residents information about Alzheimer’s, answering questions and highlighting the impact of the disease on families.

Councillor for citizen participation María Luisa Robles joined AFAB president Mari Cruz Azuaga at the initiative and praised the association’s three decades of work supporting local families.

The main event will be the association’s 30th anniversary festival on Saturday, 26 September, from 5pm in Plaza de la Mezquita. The free public event will feature live music, dance performances and other entertainment.

Robles urged residents to join AFAB for the celebration, describing its 30 years as “three decades of commitment, community involvement and continuous work alongside many families”.

She also highlighted AFAB’s support for both people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and their families, stressing the need for continued investment in awareness, information and resources.

World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on 21 September. This year, the Spanish confederation of Alzheimer’s and other dementias (CEAFA) has adopted the slogan ‘No is no longer an answer’, focusing on the needs of people diagnosed with the condition and their families.

AFAB’s programme will conclude on 1 October at 10am with ‘learning to live with Alzheimer’s: a real-life testimony’, a talk and discussion at the CPA Anica Torres centre in Arroyo de la Miel. The event forms part of the ‘third age’ week, organised by the town hall.

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