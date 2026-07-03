Benalmádena marina awards contract for major nautical centre refurbishment

The refurbished facility will be designed to meet the evolving needs of marina users.

Tony Bryant 03/07/2026 a las 11:45h.

Benalmádena marina has awarded the contract for the comprehensive refurbishment of its nautical centre to Sardalla Española, S.A. (Sardesa). The project, with a budget of more than 2.6 million euros, is expected to take 13 months to complete, with construction scheduled to begin in September.

The redevelopment is one of the flagship projects within the marina's wider modernisation programme and will completely transform one of its most recognisable buildings. The refurbished facility will be designed to meet the evolving needs of marina users, sailing clubs, businesses and visitors.

The aim is to improve services, strengthen the marina's competitiveness and reinforce its position as one of the Costa del Sol's leading nautical and tourist destinations.

The refurbishment includes a complete reconfiguration and modernisation of the building's internal layout, improved accessibility and the creation of new public areas and social spaces that will further support the facility's sporting, commercial and community activities.

Among the principal improvements are the construction of a new pedestrian walkway providing direct access from street level to the upper terrace, the conversion of the auditorium into a flexible multi-purpose venue, enhancements to the restaurant area and a range of additional works designed to maximise the building's functionality and long-term sustainability.

The contract award represents an important step in Benalmádena Marina's long-term investment programme following the landmark extension of its operating concession.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said: "The award of this contract marks a significant milestone in delivering a long-awaited project that will transform one of the Marina's most important facilities. It will modernise our infrastructure and enable us to provide an even higher standard of service for both our regular users and the many visitors who choose Benalmádena each year."

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