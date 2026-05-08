Benalmádena hotel guest in custody after stabbing receptionist

María José Díaz Alcalá 08/05/2026 a las 10:27h.

A Benalmádena hotel guest is currently under investigation and in custody after stabbing a 61-year-old receptionist in the back of the neck on 2 May.

The incident allegedly happened because of a payment issue. Last Saturday morning, the detainee went to the reception of the hotel where he had been staying for the previous two days.

The guest demanded a refund for a charge from an online accommodation booking platform. The receptionist explained that the hotel had no connection to the charge and, therefore, was unable to issue a refund.

The guest reportedly reacted violently, stabbing the receptionist.

The emergency services received the alert shortly before 9am and dispatched the National Police and paramedics to the scene.

The medical team attended to the victim and transferred him to a hospital centre in the town due to the severity of his injury. He required stitches.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the suspect and brought him before the competent judicial authority, who ordered his provisional detention without bail. According to judicial sources, they are investigating him for attempted homicide, although they will be able to confirm the exact charge during the course of the investigation.