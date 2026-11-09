Benalmádena honours individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the local community

The ceremony was held in Benalmádena on Sunday.

Tony Bryant 09/11/2026 Actualizado a las 17:22h.

Benalmádena hosted its ‘persons of the year 2026’ awards ceremony on Sunday, which recognised ten individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the local community.

The ceremony, held at the Casa de la Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel, was attended by mayor Juan Antonio Lara, members of the council, representatives of the police and emergency services, local groups and associations, as well as a large number of residents.

Among the recipients was Welsh national Cath John, the President of the Welsh Association Costa del Sol, who received the ‘foreign resident of the year’ award. John, who has lived in the town since 1995, was recognised for her strong links to the municipality, in particular, her contribution to intercultural relations and her involvement in cultural, social and charitable activities.

Cath John receives her award from the mayor. (SUR)

Among the other recipients were the Afesol mental illness association (social category), Olga Hyrchenko, owner of the Hotel Alay (tourism category) and Local Police officers Eduardo Márquez Guerrero and Francisco Balbuena Palomo (public safety category), among others.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the tribute paid to sculptor Jaime Pimentel, creator of La Niña de Benalmádena, one of the most iconic symbols of the town.

The gala also featured performances by the Juan Navarro cultural folklore association, the Alezeia theatre group and the Benalmádena municipal choir.

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