Welsh community champion scoops Benalmádena foreign resident award

The President of the Welsh Association of the Costa del Sol, Cath John (c) along with her husband and their four children and other family members.

Tony Bryant Benalmádena 06/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:50h.

Cath John, President of the Welsh Association of the Costa del Sol, has been named ‘foreign resident of the year’ in Benalmádena’s ‘person of the year 2026’ awards, an initiative that honours individuals and organisations for their achievements and contributions across various areas of Benalmádena society. The 54-year-old Benalmádena resident has been recognised for her strong links to the municipality, in particular, her contribution to intercultural relations and her involvement in cultural, social and charitable activities.

She described news of the award as an “unexpected moment”, explaining that she was “both surprised and shocked”. “I feel incredibly honoured to have been selected, especially knowing there must have been so many deserving people nominated. Benalmádena means a great deal to me, and being recognised by the town I love and feel part of makes this award very special,” she told SUR in English.

One of John’s greatest strengths is her ability to bring the local foreign community together in support of good causes. The multi-talented Welsh national has earned widespread admiration for her tireless dedication to helping local charities, championing community initiatives and supporting individuals in need. However, she said that she “couldn’t do any of this on my own”.

“For me, it’s the sense of community. Fundraising brings people together, particularly the Spanish and international communities. Whenever we organise an event for local charities, people turn up, get involved and give generously. The support is amazing. There are always volunteers willing to help, and I’m very grateful for that. I’ve always loved the community spirit in Benalmádena,” she said.

Born in Bettws, Bridgend (South Wales) in 1972, John arrived in Benalmádena in 1995 with her family, all of whom are well-known and respected on the Costa del Sol’s entertainment scene.

Known as “the voice from the Valleys”, John has long been a solo artist on the coast, while also fronting the popular vocal group, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, a trio that often performs at charity fundraisers.

Raising funds and awareness

She co-founded the Welsh Association on the coast in 2011, a group run by Welsh nationals living in Malaga province whose aim is to raise money for charities in Spain and Wales.

Since it’s inception, the association has organised the large-scale St David’s Day celebration in Benalmádena on 1 March, which each year raises funds for the association’s chosen charity. These events, along with numerous others, including the St George’s Day festivities, have raised thousands of euros over the last 15 years for national and international charities and organisations, especially cancer research and children’s charities.

“I share this honour with our volunteers and supporters, and my family, who are the backbone of every event I organise. I also want to thank the town hall, both for this award and for the support they give our fundraising events. I’m accepting it with immense gratitude on behalf of everyone who helps make these things happen,” she concluded.

This year’s awards ceremony, to be held at the Casa de Cultura (Arroyo de la Miel) this Sunday, will recognise the dedication, hard work and contributions of individuals and groups in fields including social action, tourism, education, culture, business, public safety and sport.

Other awards are being presented to the Afesol mental illness association (social category), Olga Hyrchenko, owner of the Hotel Alay (tourism category) and Local Police officers Eduardo Márquez Guerrero and Francisco Balbuena Palomo (public safety category), among others.