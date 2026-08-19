Benalmádena to honour 23rd anniversary of the death Spanish cinema icon Imperio Argentina

Tony Bryant 19/08/2026 a las 13:42h.

Benalmádena will pay tribute to legendary Spanish singer and actress Imperio Argentina on Saturday 22 August, marking the 23rd anniversary of her death. A floral tribute will be held at 12 noon at Benalmádena Pueblo cemetery, organised by the town hall in collaboration with the Imperio Argentina legacy.

The ceremony will be officiated by Father Nando and will include musical performances. Former Miss Spain Rocío Martín, who has enjoyed a long career as a journalist, will present the tribute.

The annual ceremony brings together local residents, admirers and representatives of community groups to remember the life and career of one of Spain’s most celebrated performers, as well as her long association with Benalmádena.

Imperio Argentina, one of the major figures of Spanish music and cinema, lived in the municipality for more than three decades and regarded the Costa del Sol town as her home.

Councillor for festivities and popular traditions Yolanda Peña presented details of this year’s tribute alongside Fernando Luis Aisa, Imperio Argentina’s personal secretary and friend, and who is now responsible for preserving her legacy.

Peña said the event reflected the town’s “enormous affection” for the artist and its commitment to preserving and promoting her work.

“She was a truly international artist who took her talent around the world, but she found her home in Benalmádena,” she said.

The councillor also praised Aisa for his continued efforts to keep Imperio Argentina’s memory alive and introduce her life and work to younger generations. She explained the tribute forms part of the town’s “ongoing efforts to preserve the memory of one of its most distinguished residents and a key figure in Spain’s artistic history”.

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