Benalmádena to highlight the significance of its historical richness with participatory activities

Tony Bryant 09/06/2026 a las 08:51h.

Benalmádena town hall has organised two heritage outreach activities for this Saturday 13 June, initiatives which will allow locals and visitors to discover the municipality in an enjoyable and participatory manner.

The first activity takes place at the Benalmádena history centre as part of the European Archaeology Days, an annual international event dedicated to archaeology in all its forms. Under the title 'shadows of Benalmádena', there will be a theatrical historical recreation inspired by classical comedy and focused on the Roman site of Benalroma-Los Molinillos. The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Alezeiateatro cultural association, will combine humour and family participation to highlight the significance of this Roman site, regarded as one of the most important along the Malaga coast between the 1st and 5th centuries AD. Attendees will discover aspects related to agricultural production, the fish salting industry and the strategic role of Benalroma in the maritime trade of ancient Bética.

The performance will have two showings, at 11.30am and 12.30pm, lasting approximately 40 minutes and aimed at families with children aged six and older. The audience will be limited to 30 spaces per session and prior registration will be required.

In the afternoon, the programme will continue at the Felipe Orlando Pre-Columbian museum with an activity focused on the artistic reinterpretation of heritage through comics and graphic narrative. The artist, educator and multidisciplinary humourist Omar Janaan will lead this initiative, aimed at engaging young audiences with historical heritage.

The main activity will be the workshop ‘let’s make a comic codex’, a practical and participatory experience where attendees can create their own codices using elements of graphic narrative. The session will take place from 5pm to 7pm and is recommended for participants aged ten and over.

“Activities like these help us discover our past in a different way and appreciate the extraordinary heritage that Benalmádena holds,” culture councillor Jésica Trujillo said.

www.benalmádena.es