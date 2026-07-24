Benalmádena gears up for the festivities in honour of La Virgen de la Cruz

Tony Bryant 24/07/2026 a las 10:59h.

Benalmádena town hall has unveiled the first events in the programme for the 2026 Virgen de la Cruz fair and festivities, marking the start of one of the municipality's most eagerly anticipated annual celebrations.

The programme will begin on Friday 31 July, at 8.30 pm, at the Los Nadales fairground, with the election gala for the 2026 Virgen de la Cruz fair queen, ladies-in-waiting and gentlemen. This will be followed by a performance by the municipal dance school and a concert by the band Sótano Sur.

The next major event will take place on Sunday 2 August, with the traditional Virgen de la Cruz pilgrimage (romería). The day will begin with mass at 10am in Plaza Andalucía, after which, the procession sets off along Calle Real and on to the Finca Rústica Casablanca, where the community gathering in honour of the patron saint of Benalmádena Pueblo will take place.

Festivities and popular traditions councillor Yolanda Peña said, “These first events mark the beginning of celebrations that are deeply cherished by the people of Benalmádena. They provide a wonderful opportunity to enjoy our traditions, strengthen community spirit and continue promoting the values and identity that define our town."

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