One of the images from this year's calendar. SUR
Benalmádena firefighters strip off their tops for a good cause
Charity

Benalmádena firefighters strip off their tops for a good cause

The fire and rescue crews have posed for a calendar, which has just gone on sale with the funds going to a local charity

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 12:44

Benalmádena firefighters have stripped off their tops and posed for a series of photos that have been published on this year's Christmas calendar to raise money for charity.

The profits will go to the local association El Vuelo de las Libélulas in Benalmádena, which provides help to families who find themselves in a situation of distress. This is the second year the firefighters' calendar has been published, and the intention is that each year the funds raised will be donated to a different charity.

Mauro Yudica, one of the firefighters involved in the photo shoot, said the twelve images aim to capture the work they do daily across the municipality. "We have posed to represent the most common jobs we do among very recognisable backgrounds in Benalmádena, such as Puerto Marina or the Plaza de la Niña," he said.

Many of this year's images are candid. "It has happened to us on more than one occasion when we were in a meeting planning a shoot for the calendar and then we had to rush off to an emergency and the photographer took advantage of the situation to get an image," Yudica pointed out.

The calendar also has a few surprises, designed to encourage sales, such as a shirtless pose to illustrate one of the summer months. It costs 10 euros and can be purchased at sites collaborating with El Vuelo de las Libélulas. The firefighters themselves are also taking to the streets to sell them.

Picking up families

María del Prado González Vacas, Jésica Cano Casanova, María Belén Fugardo Pérez, and Raquel Donaire Mula are the four women behind the charity El Vuelo de las Libélulas. The association was born in the pandemic when many families underwent long periods of stress. Their ultimate goal is to help "pick up" anyone who has had "a social, family or work-related stumble". "Every day we have many requests for help: they contact us because they need food, because they can't make ends meet, help in preparing resumes, clothes, household goods.... We are also contacted by employers when they need someone for a position," María del Prado González said. The association has helped more than a thousand families since its creation.

