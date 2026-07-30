Benalmádena extends deadline for panoramic lift refurbishment until November 2026

Tony Bryant 30/07/2026 a las 10:26h.

Benalmádena town hall has extended the completion deadline for the refurbishment of the panoramic lift linking the Carretera Costa del Sol with Plaza de Santo Domingo de Guzmán, with the project now expected to be finished by 14 November 2026.

The major upgrade, which is designed to improve access to the town's historic centre, is continuing to make progress. However, the council said additional time is needed to complete the work following unforeseen technical issues during construction.

According to a technical report, the extension has been prompted by a 34-day delay in the delivery of the new lift equipment by the manufacturer, as well as the fact that certain stages of the installation cannot be carried out simultaneously. The project must also undergo statutory inspections, registration with the relevant industry authorities and operational testing before it can be brought into service.

The councillor for public works, José Luis Bergillos, said: “The work continues to progress well and our objective is to ensure that this important infrastructure is brought into operation with the highest standards of safety and quality. The extension of the deadline is due to technical and supply-related issues beyond the council's control, but it does not in any way mean that the works have been suspended.”

The project has a total investment of 279,386 euros, of which 246,657 euros is funded through a grant awarded by the Andalusian regional government under the MUNITUR programme, which supports improvements to the accessibility of tourist facilities.

The refurbishment will completely modernise the panoramic lift, incorporating enhanced accessibility, safety and energy-efficiency features, thereby reinforcing a key piece of infrastructure linking the main Costa del Sol road with Benalmádena Pueblo.

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