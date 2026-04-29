Benalmádena to bloom with tradition during its May Crosses celebrations this weekend

Tony Bryant 29/04/2026 a las 11:59h.

Benalmádena has announced a programme of cultural and festive activities for the Cruces del Mayo (May Crosses) celebrations, one of the region’s most deeply rooted traditions, which takes place during the first few days of May.

The festivities include the crosses and small altars competition, which takes place from Thursday 30 April to Sunday 3 May. This very old and very characteristic springtime tradition is organised by the Peña Nuestra Señora de la Cruz, during which, various local associations decorate their crosses with flowers in different locations in the town.

The cross itself is the centre piece, although this will be surrounded by decorative shawls, candles, ceramics and traditional objects. The crosses are judged on their beauty, originality, floral composition and integration into the space.

Plaza de Andalucía will be the setting for the prize-giving ceremony on 16 May (5pm).

The main activities take place on 1 May in Plaza Adolfo Suárez, where, from 1pm to 1am, music and dance performances are held. These include the Orchestra Alboreá (2.30 pm), Ginés González (3.30 pm), the Carmen Beltrán dance school (7.30 pm), Grupo Trenzao (9pm) and Benalrock (10pm).

Also on Friday, the traditional open-air dance performance organised by the Brotherhood of the Nazarene is held in Jardines del Muro from 8pm.

The May Crosses celebrations have their origins in Christian devotion and, over time, have become a popular cultural and tourist attraction.