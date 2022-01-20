Benalmádena aims to pin Sky Race on world map of mountain races This year's race up El Calamorro, a 771-metre-high mountain in the Sierra de Mijas, will be incorporated into the Andalusian Championship for the first time in a bid to position the race nationally and internationally

With the intention of placing Benalmádena on the world map of mountain races within the next few years, the town hall has announced that this year’s edition of the Calamorro Sky Race will be incorporated into the Andalusian Championships for the first time.

Organised by the council and the Benalmádena Alpine Club, the race up El Calamorro, a 771-metre-high mountain in the Sierra de Mijas, attracts seasoned athletes from all over the province. This year’s race, which will be held on Saturday 26 March, will include a new schedule, starting at 3pm, instead of 10am, as in previous years. There will also be a new route.

According to the technical director of the Alpine Club, Gonzalo Cea Torres, the endurance test will not lose its popular character, since it will still be open to all those interested in participating.

"This year's race will be the beginning of a great project to position this test nationally and internationally within three to five years, and therefore it will have a new schedule and a spectacular route. We are hoping to attract the best runners at national and Andalusian level," Torres said.

The race will have three categories: Cadet (9.3km), Junior and Open (17km) and the Sky Race (27.5km). Registration can be made on www.calamorro.com