Artists head to the streets of Benalmádena for open-air painting contest Benalmádena al Natural invites artists to capture some of the town’s most iconic and picturesque natural settings, an initiative that offers a first prize of 1,000 euros

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 14:11 Share

Benalmádena is hosting the seventh instalment of the ‘Benalmádena al Natural’ open-air painting competition on Friday 16 May, an initiative that has become a popular fixture in the town’s cultural calendar.

The competition, registration for which opens on Thursday 16 April, aims to encourage creativity, public participation and the development of the visual arts. Each year, artists are invited to capture some of Benalmádena’s most iconic and picturesque natural settings, helping to strengthen the town’s reputation as a cultural hub for culture.

Artists compete for a first prize of 1,000 euros and they must create their work on site, with no restrictions on style or subject. Monetary prizes are also given for second and third place, and the winners will be announced at a prize-giving ceremony at the municipal painting workshop at the end of the day.

Entry is free and can be made online via the town hall’s website, or in person at the municipal painting workshop (Paseo Generalife, opposite the Ovoide building) on the day of the event, between 9am and 11am.