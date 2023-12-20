Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

In the image, recorded by a passer-by, the officers apprehend the suspect before he left a taxi. SUR
Armed man threatens to shoot police after his vehicle was towed away from supermarket in Benalmádena

After ordering a taxi, the angry motorist picked up two shotguns from his home and was en route to the police station to "settle a score" when he was intercepted

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 11:11

An armed man threatened to shoot police officers after his improperly parked car was towed away from a Mercadona supermarket in Benalmádena on the afternoon of Monday 18 December. After discovering that a tow truck had removed his car, the suspect's reaction was to call a taxi to go home and get two shotguns with the alleged aim of shooting the Local Police officers who had ordered the removal of the vehicle.

"They blatantly stole my car from the door of the Mercadona store," the agitated man told the taxi driver, shotguns in hand. The driver who picked up the man calmly recorded the situation to alert the emergency services while trying to calm him down, as can be seen in a video. But the man was angry: "I'm going to kill them and I'm going to kill innocent people, I don't care".

The taxi driver, who could not believe the situation, urged the armed man to think things over and give up his plans: "Think things through, they can be solved". According to sources, the arrested man did not threaten the taxi driver.

A video shows the dramatic moment of his arrest. A member of the public filmed the scene when half a dozen police officers surrounded the taxi to apprehend the man, without the weapons being fired.

