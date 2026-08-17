Elderly man drowns at Torremolinos beach

A 76-year-old man drowned at a beach in Torremolinos on Sunday evening.

At around 7.45pm, the emergency services received a call concerning ... a man who had been pulled from the water. The callers said he had received CPR, but all attempts had been unsuccessful.

The Local Police, the National Police and paramedics attended the scene. Unfortunately, they could only confirm the man's death.

Woman drowns in Rincón de la Victoria

On the same Sunday, a woman in her 60s drowned at a Rincón de la Victoria beach.

At around 10am, swimmers in the area saw her body floating face down in the water about 30 metres from the shore, in the stretch of beach between the Rincón Sol and Fay Hotels.

An off-duty Local Police officer and another swimmer pulled her from the water and performed CPR, but to no avail.

The body was removed shortly after 12pm. According to the Guardia Civil, the woman was a local resident.

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