Woman drowns in sea in Rincon de la Victoria

Encarni Hinojosa 17/08/2026 a las 10:11h.

A woman in her 60s drowned in the sea in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol on Sunday 16 August. Beachgoers in the area spotted her body floating face down in the water about 30 metres from the shore at around 10am, on the stretch of beach between the Rincón Sol and Fay hotels. An off-duty local police officer from Vélez-Málaga pulled her ashore, assisted by another local resident, and began performing CPR.

“I saw the body floating face down in the water and said, "We’ve got to get her out of there, but the people on the beach didn’t want to help me; they said it was better to call the Guardia Civil. So I said, I’m a police officer; I’m going to get her out because she might still be alive,’” the officer explained. Shortly afterwards, Guardia Civil officers and paramedics arrived and continued to attempt to resuscitate the woman for around half an hour, but she was pronounced dead at around 11am.

Shortly after 12 noon, the body was removed. The Civil Guard have managed to identify the victim, who was a resident of Rincón, and have informed her family.

The exact cause of the woman’s death has yet to be confirmed. The sea in Rincón de la Victoria was calm on Sunday morning, so one hypothesis is that that she might have fainted or suffered some other sudden problem while swimming.

Emergency Services 112 have confirmed to SUR that at 10.15 am they received a call requesting assistance to rescue a woman who was found floating face down in the water at Rincón beach, near the Boliche restaurant. They requested an ambulance and alerted the Guardi Civil and the Local Police.

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