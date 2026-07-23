Benahavís murder suspect allegedly attacked victim with box cutter before fleeing

Guardia Civil officers in the area in Benahavís where the incident took place.

Irene Quirante 23/07/2026 a las 10:53h.

The investigation into the murder of a 45-year-old woman of Hungarian origin in Benahavís indicates that the perpetrator attacked the victim with a box cutter before fleeing.

The Guardia Civil are currently focusing on locating the car in which the assailant allegedly fled after the murder.

According to government delegate in Andalucía Pedro Fernández, the victim, Melinda, and the main suspect knew each other, although the motive for the crime remains unknown.

The murder in Benahavís occurred on Tuesday morning, at approximately 9.50am, when locals reported hearing screams and seeing a man flee the scene in a vehicle.

When the police arrived at the house, they found the body of a 45-year-old woman of Hungarian origin, with at least one cut on the neck. The victim was lying in a pool of blood.

After confirming her death, the police transferred the body to the institute of legal medicine in Malaga for the autopsy, which will shed light on the exact circumstances of her death.

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