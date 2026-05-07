Work on Nerja to Maro bike lane enters final phase

The mayor and other representatives from Nerja town hall visit the bike lane.

Eugenio Cabezas 07/05/2026 a las 13:44h.

Work to the bike lane that will provide a continuous link between Nerja and Maro on the eastern Costa del Sol is entering its final stages and could be open to the public by the end of May, according to a statement issued by the town hall.

The project has a budget of 410,080 euros and covers a distance of approximately 1,200 metres between the Barranco de Maro bridge and the roundabout at the western entrance to the coastal village.

The contractor, Mayfra Obras y Servicios S.L., has already completed the tarmacking and is currently carrying out road markings and the final works around the bridge and the section running parallel to the old N-340 coastal road.

The Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, explained that the project will provide a continuous bike lane of almost 3.5 kilometres between Nerja and Maro, promoting sustainable transport and improving safety. The councillor for Maro, Nuchi Moreno, said that the path will offer a “safe and environmentally friendly” alternative.

The project is fully funded by European NextGenerationEU funds, as part of the ‘Sustainable Nerja’ Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan, included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.