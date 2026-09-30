Work on new Rincón de la Victoria health centre due to begin in one month

The Andalusian regional government's spokesperson for health and emergencies, Antonio Sanz, has announced that work on Rincón de la Victoria's new health centre ... will begin in approximately one month’s time. The announcement came after the contract was signed with the construction company that will build the new facility.

Sanz, who was in Rincón de la Victoria on Tuesday 29 September, pointed out that the future facility has a construction period of 21 months and a budget in excess of 15 million euros.

The building, which will be located on land made available for the project by the eastern Costa del Sol's town hall in Huerta San Julián, will cover 7,400 square metres spread over four floors and a basement, arranged around a central atrium, which ensures that most of the spaces are naturally lit and ventilated.

Andalusian courtyard design

According to the regional government, the building adopts the Andalusian courtyard as the main structural element organising the design, creating open spaces on either side that serve as waiting areas, entrances and social spaces, all based on principles of sustainability and efficiency.

The facility, which will be four times the size of the current health centre on Avenida del Mediterráneo, will have 44 new consultation rooms and will offer services such as rehabilitation, minor surgery, dentistry, basic radiology and mental health care.

In addition, there will be new parking areas on the site chosen for the relocation of the health centre, which covers an area of 3,800 square metres.

Expansion

The centre will expand healthcare facilities in Rincón de la Victoria and meet demand from both local residents and the authorities, ensuring that the service is commensurate with the town’s population of 50,000, which is growing.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted the increase in the municipality’s population during the summer months. “In summer we have more than 100,000 residents and it was necessary to modernise the health services,” he said.

The mayor also highlighted that the new health centre is in addition to another measure of particular importance for Rincón de la Victoria: the fifth secondary school, for which the contract has also been awarded and construction is due to begin shortly. “These are two major challenges facing Rincón de la Victoria,” Salado said.

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